Ward, Isiah

WARD, Jr., Isiah "The Prophet" Attorney Isiah Paul "The Prophet" Ward Jr., JD, is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. The son of late Rev. Isiah Paul Ward, Sr. and Mrs. Annie Mae Haley Ward passed away at his Willowbrook, Illinois home August 18, 2020. Isiah Paul Ward, Jr. J.D. was born at Grady Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia. He was baptized at The Paradise (Reed St.) Baptist Church in Atlanta at a young age. For the past 40 years, he has resided in the Chicago area. His educational journey began at E. P. Johnson Elementary School (Summer Hill Community). After graduation from David T. Howard High School, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University and Juris Doctor from John Marshall Law School. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict and was Honorably Discharged. He developed a love for travel and visited all of the major cities in the US, Europe and Africa. Isiah Paul Ward, Jr. J. D. has served as a mediator for the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois. In addition, he has counseled numerous couples and single individuals on marital and relationship issues, earning the title, " Relationship Guru" Some simply affectionately refer to him as " The Prophet". Isiah was a member of numerous social, civic and educational organizations such as the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, (past President) Lambda Mu Chapter, former Chair of Fraternity's Judicial Committee and a 32nd Degree Mason. This master musician was a powerful orator with a mission to educate those seeking knowledge. He was the founder and CEO of the Millennium Bridges Publishing Co., Inc. and is the author of the following books: Universal Cosmic Messages, For Courtship and Marriage: Wardisms For Self-Development And Relationship Building, Wardisms Naked Truth For Successful Living, The Word Is: A Compilation of Wardisms, The Divine Ultimate Transformer A Philosophy For Living, and The "I Am" Wardisms Daily Affirmations Journal. Isiah Paul ward, Jr. J.D. is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Pothier Ward, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, and a host of relatives and friends.

