ALLEN, Franklin Ward



Franklin Ward Allen was born on September 13, 1948, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Homer Alvin and Eva Ward Allen.



He graduated from Dorman High School in 1966 and headed to Florida College on a basketball scholarship. He finished college at Stetson University and received his J.D. from the University of South Carolina. Frank returned home to Spartanburg and opened his law practice. At 28, he became Mayor of Spartanburg.



When Frank moved to Atlanta to be an attorney with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the next chapter of his life began. He met and married Linda, creating a beautiful life full of memories for 30 years.



Frank was predeceased by his sisters, Mildred and Mary, and brother, Homer. He is survived by his wife, Linda, sister Margaret Allen Hart, sister-in-law Gloria (Randy) Smith; children Amanda (Jay) Schroeder, Cal (Madeline) Lipthrott, and Kaylin (David) Hood; grandchildren Eva and Milo Schroeder, Connor Hood, and Maranah Josephine Lipthrott. Many loved nieces and nephews also survive him.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 29, 2022, at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, located at 173 Allen Road Ne, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, with Deacon Terry Biglow officiating. A reception will follow.



Contributions in his memory may be made to the Church of the Common Ground, the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, or to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1406 Hearst Drive NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319.

