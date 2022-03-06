Wanobi, Elizabeth

WANOBI (ARRAH), Elizabeth Awu



It is with heavy hearts but blessed assurance, that the children of Mrs. Elizabeth Awu Arrah Wanobi, announce their mother's earthly departure to her eternal home with the Lord on January 24, 2022. Mami Wanobi was the daughter of Late Papa Francis Arrah and Francisca Etah Arrah. She was a retired and prominent State Nurse/ Mid Wife at the General Hospital Mamfe in Manyu Division. She was also an active member of the Roman Catholic Church, Catholic Women's Association (CWA) in Mamfe, Cameroon and in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, she was a member of the infamous Glee Club of Manyu where she earned the title of Queen and President, WCNU President of Manyu, and a great advocate and leader of her beloved village, Mbakang. Her beautiful life will be cherished always in the memories of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as countless relatives, and friends.



On Friday, March 25, 2022, at 7:00 PM, family and friends will celebrate her life at EL Galaxy Lounge and Hall, Suite 175, 5055 Austell Road, Austell, GA 30106. On Saturday, March 26, 2022, a church service will be held at 12:00 PM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1920 Skyview Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122. A Repass will follow immediately at Mableton Banquet Hall, 6114 Mableton Parkway, SW, Mableton, GA 30126.

