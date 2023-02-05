X
Wanek, David

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WANEK, David Alan "Dave"

David Alan Wanek, 47, of Roswell, Georgia passed away suddenly on January 31, 2023. Dave grew up in Hemlock, Michigan, graduating from Hemlock High School in 1994. He moved to Atlanta right after graduating from Northwood University in 1998. Dave was known for his razor sharp wit, was always the first to offer help when someone was in need, and always had the best stories to make you laugh. Most of all Dave was a devoted father to his two sons. They were his entire world from the first breath they each took.

Dave was predeceased by his mother, Helen Wanek. He is survived by his sons, Robert and Sutton Wanek; father, Frank (Nancy) Wanek; his sister, Susan Wanek; nephews, Gabriel and Andi Wanek; nieces, Cassandra and Elena Wanek; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. To honor Dave's memory, a celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 1:30 - 4 PM at the NorthStar Church located at 3413 Blue Springs Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30144. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the boys 529 plans at ugift529.com. Codes 67Z27E (Robert) and C3P578 (Sutton).

