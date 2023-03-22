Wamsley, Jacob

WAMSLEY, II, Jacob Haigler "Jake"



Jacob Haigler Wamsley II, "Jake" of the Park Springs Community in Stone Mountain, Georgia, died on March 17, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Davis Brooks Wamsley "Eday". He is survived by his son, Jacob H. Wamsley III "Jay"; his daughter-in-law, Kelly; grandchildren, Jacob H. Wamsley IV, Cyrene Louise Harrington and Addison Kristina Wamsley; and four great-grandchildren, Keegan Wamsley, Jackson Wamsley, Shelby Harrington and Garret Harrington.



He was born in Millboro, VA on August 20, 1930, the son of Stuart Wamsley and Margaret Hiner Wamsley. He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute VMI in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army Infantry as a platoon leader in 1951, 1952 and 1953. His last assignment was in the 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division in Japan. He was honorably discharged in April, 1953, as a First Lieutenant. He was employed by Longwood College, Farmville, VCA, as a Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds in July, 1953, then served as Business Manager and Treasurer from 1955 to 1966. While in this capacity he received the first Distinguished Service Award from the Farmville Junior Chamber of Commerce. He left there to join the staff of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. He retired as Vice Chancellor for Fiscal Affairs and Treasurer of the Board in 1990, and received emeritus status at his retirement. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur, Georgia. He was a Mason, a member of the Kappa Alpha order and a former member of the Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.



Memorial contributions may be made to the V.M.I. Foundation, Inc., PO Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450, or the Chapel Renovation Fund, Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Westview Cemetery, Farmville, VA, adjacent to the grave of his wife, Eday.



Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.

