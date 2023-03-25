Wamsley, Jacob

WAMSLEY, II, Jacob



Jacob Haigler Wamsley, II "Jake" of the Park Springs Community in Stone Mountain, Georgia, died March 17, 2023. He was predeceased by his wife, Edith Davis Brooks Wamsley "Eday". He is survived by his son, Jacob H. Wamsley, III "Jay"; his daughter-in-law, Kelley; grandchildren, Jacob H. Wamsley, IV, Cyrena Louise Harrington, and Addison Kristina Wamsley; and four great-grandchildren, Keegan Wamsley, Jackson Wamsley, Shelby Harrrington, and Garret Harrington. He was born in Millboro, Virginia on August 20, 1930, the son of Stuart Wamsley and Margaret Hiner Wamsley. He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in 1951 and served in the U. S. Army Infantry as a platoon leader in 1951, 1952 and 1953. His last assignment was with the 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division in Japan. He was honorably discharged in April 1953 as a First Lieutenant. He was employed by Longwood College, Farmville, Virginia as Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds in July 1953, then served as Business Manager and Treasurer from 1955 to 1966. While in this capacity he received the first Distinguished Service Award from the Farmville Junior Chamber of Commerce. He left there to join the staff of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. He retired as Vice Chancellor for Fiscal Affairs and Treasurer of the Board in 1990 and received emeritus status at his retirement. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur, Georgia. He was a Mason, a member of the Kappa Alpha Order and a former member of the Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, he requested that memorial gifts be made to the V.M.I. Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450 or to The Millboro Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 208, Millboro, VA 24460. A graveside service will be at West View Cemetery, Farmville, VA on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM.



