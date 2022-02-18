WALZ, Gregory



Greg Walz was born to Raymond and Marion Walz in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 20, 1948. He was an avid runner and completed several marathons throughout the US. In college he met the love of his life, Jenny who he was married to for 44 years. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with an MBA in business. After college, he began his career with Northwestern Mutual where he worked for 41 years. If you knew Greg, you would know that he loved real estate and business. His mantra was if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Traveling was a big part of his life and he loved sharing it with his family. Greg is survived by his wife, Jenny; his three daughters, Ashley, Andrea, and Alyssa; his three grandchildren, Tyler, Kellen, and Ayla; and his brother Richard Walz. A Memorial service will be held, Monday, February 21, 2022, at 12:00 PM, the family will be receiving guests one hour prior to the service, in the chapel of H.M. Patterson and Son, Canton Hill. A reception will follow the Memorial Service. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in his honor to The Emory Living Donor Program or The Kyle Pease Foundation. http://www.emory.donorscreen.org https://kyle-pease-foundation-inc.networkforgood.com



