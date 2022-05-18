WALTS, Margie "Gray"



Gray Walts of Brookhaven, GA, age 75, passed away at home with family Saturday, May 14, 2022. Cancer cause of death. Born March 21, 1947, Louisville, KY, to John and Margie Adams. Attended 1965-66 Hanover College (Hanover, IN). A member of Phi Mu Sorority. Transferred sophomore year to Indiana University (Bloomington, IN) to be closer to future husband, marrying in 1968. Graduated 1969, degree in education. Taught 1970-71 at middle school in Niles, MI, while her husband in graduate school at Notre Dame. Family then spent 7 years in Northeast (Mt. Kisco, NY and Danbury, CT) before moving to Winston-Salem, NC, in 1978. There Gray began a long math teaching career at Bishop McGuinness HS. Family then moved and has remained in Atlanta, GA since 1988. Taught math for close to 30 years at St. Pius HS. Retired 2017.



Gray had three loves. First and foremost-family. Surviving are husband Terry Walts, originally of Corydon, IN. Also three remarkable children (spouses): Cam Walts (Catherine) of Brookhaven, GA; Brandon Walts (Betsy) of Minneapolis, MN; and Whitney Eddy (Michael) of Johns Creek, GA. Seven very special grandchildren: Reese (17), Brooks (14), Kate (13) Wade (12), William (10), Millie (8) and Caroline (8). Her grandmother's nickname was Gigi standing, Gray liked to say, for Grand Gray.



Second love-St. Pius High School. Thoroughly loved her Pius students, faculty and staff, close school community. So many wonderful memories, friends—some of her closest school friends nicknamed the Lake Ladies. During her Pius career: instrumental in helping add swim team to athletics program; moderator National Honor Society; coach freshmen cheerleading team; faculty liaison for school's water polo team.



Third love-basketball. Not as player, but fan being an Indiana Hoosier. Staunchly supported Pius basketball program. Attended most Pius games. Once named honorary bench coach. Always had 1-2 entries in each year's March Madness.



Family planning for Gray: Church Service at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church CHAPEL, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA, 30305, Saturday, May 21st, 2 PM; Celebration of Life festivities at Brittany Club, 3359 Breton Circle NE, Atlanta, GA, 30319 to immediately follow, where those people choosing to make comments about Gray can. Because of Gray's vibrant life, growing up in Louisville and host to many KY Derby parties—family asking attendees to please wear bright ties/dresses in her honor. For those unable to attend Sat's event/s as well as for out-of-town guests—a small Family Visitation will be held at Cam and Catherine's home Friday, May 20th from 5:30-7:30 PM. Address: 3362 Woodrow Way, Brookhaven, GA, 30319. Finally, in lieu of flowers, family asking contributions be made in Gray's memory to St. Pius' Scholarship Fund at: https://www.spx.org/support/endowment-fund/memorial-scholarship-fund.



