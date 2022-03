WALTON (GOOSBY), Rosa



Rosa Lee Goosby Walton, daughter of James R. Goosby Sr. and Fannie Bryant Goosby, passed at 86 years old on January 2, 2022. Her funeral will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1 PM. Services will be held at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1690 Melrose Dr., Atlanta, GA 30310.