WALTON, Mary R.



Funeral services for Mrs. Mary R. Walton of Atlanta, will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, 1:00 PM at the Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd., SW Atlanta, with Dr. Aaron Parker, Pastor officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Mrs. Walton will be available for viewing today from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com.



