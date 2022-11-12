walton, Eugene

WALTON, Reverend



Eugene "Gene"



Reverend Eugene "Gene" Walton was born July 25, 1932 in Carroll County, Georgia He served many churches on several board and committees for the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Janet (Mrs. Preacher) Walton; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral sservice will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the chapel. Rev. Dr. Terry Walton and Pastor Gene Luke will officiate. Interment will be Monday, November 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Stockbridge, Georgia. In Lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Mt. Zion Camp Ground, P.O. Box 355, Experiment, Georgia, 30212. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Reverend Eugene (Gene) Walton by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memorial.

