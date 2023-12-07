WALTON, Edna M.



Edna M. Walton, 80, passed away of natural causes at her longtime Lake Worth home on November 12, 2023, under a Waning Crescent Moon. Born in Thomasville, GA, on June 18, 1943, she is the daughter of the late Robert Virginus Walton and the late May A. Walton. She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Sarah Anne Walton of Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her cousins, Christina Ainsworth Gora (Joe) of Signal Mountain, TN, Virginia Collester Volf (Butch) of Moncks Corner, SC, and Gaynor P. Collester (Marilee) of Durham, NC; her step-niece, Madeline Allen (Miles) of England; and dear friends, Marcia D. Merritt of Lake Worth, FL, and Norma Wyatt of Lake Worth, FL. She moved to Lake Worth in 1985 and remained a resident until her passing.



Edna was a physical therapist and a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia. While practicing as a physical therapist, Edna worked in the Caribbean for a time, and most recently she worked for the Palm Beach County School District, assisting children with disabilities. She had a love for health and wellness, including following macrobiotic eating.



As a teen in Augusta, Georgia, Edna enjoyed horseback riding and as an adult, she was an avid lover of ballroom dancing and traveling. She and her friend, Norma, took many wonderful trips together including a trip to France and one to Buenos Aires, Argentina for a tango festival. In Buenos Aires, Edna and Norma hired taxi drivers to be their tango dancing partners in the evening. Edna was known to her family and friends as independent, outgoing, and adventurous and someone who contributed to many causes.



She also enjoyed animals and frequently fostered dogs and cats for Peggy Adams. In her leisure time, Edna enjoyed watercolor painting and took classes at Lake Worth Art League. She was quite talented and several of her works were showcased in her home.



In her last years, Edna was loved and cared for by many wonderful caretakers who assisted with her medical needs as well as her day-to-day responsibilities.



Edna was a member of The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach.



Graveside services will be held on December 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM in Augusta, GA, at the historic Magnolia Cemetery. Reverend Ted Clarkson of the Church of the Good Shepherd will officiate.



Donations can be made in Edna's name to the American Foundation for the Blind, 1101 Wilson Boulevard, 6th Floor, Arlington, VA 22209.



Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at



www.plattsfuneralhome.com



Arrangements are being handled by Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA, 30904.



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