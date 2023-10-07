WALTON, Brian Paul



Brian Walton, age 60, passed away on September 29, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Shelley O'Connor. Brian is survived by his loving mother, Patricia N. Walton; and predeceased by his father, Gilbert H. Walton Jr. He was the loving father of Jack (Carleigh) Walton, Timothy Walton, Claire Walton, Sarah Walton, Hannah Law (Harrison Herndon), Phoebe O'Connor (Jordan Corbitt), Paul O'Connor, Joanne O'Connor, Craig O'Connor. Cherished grandfather of Gemma Walton, Charlie O'Connor and Carter Corbitt. He was the beloved brother of Kevin (JoAnn) Walton, Gil Walton, Trish (Thom) Lane, Debbie (Brett) Blanc, Chris (Olga) Walton, Erin (Steve) Parsons, and Maura (Gary) Lentz. Brian is also survived by his 20 nieces and nephews; along with his cherished dogs, Lula and Winston.



Brian was born in Somerville, NJ, on July 12,1963. As Brian grew up, he always worked hard to achieve his goals. His current position was Associate Vice President of the Academic and Finance Department at the Morehouse College School of Medicine. He was very passionate about his career and loved that he could have a positive effect on the students at each job he held in his adult career. He also loved UCONN Women's Basketball, the Dallas Cowboys, New York Mets, playing golf, and spending time with his wife, Shelley. As Brian's family and friends know, he had a softer side to him. Brian enjoyed his Hallmark Christmas Movies and always ended his grocery shopping with a Costco Hotdog. Brian was a kind man who was loved by all family and friends. He will be missed deeply.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM, located at The Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, Florida 33919. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations in Brian's name to: St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30082. St. Thomas can also be reached by calling 770-432-8579.



