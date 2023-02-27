WALTERS, Major Carolyn A.



June 11, 1943 ~ February 17, 2023



Major Carolyn A. (Reeves) Walters was born on June 11, 1943, in Albany, GA, to D.S. and Effie Reeves, third generation Salvationist. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband, Ben, Promoted to Glory on August 16, 1999. Carolyn is survived by her children and their spouses, Ben Jr. (Rhonda) Walters, Charles (Elmarie) Walters, Monica (Doug) Moore, and Roni Walters; and twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren; and her siblings, twin sister Evelyn Reynolds, Lynne Cox, Grace Anderson, Diane Shores, Buddy Reeves, and Jean Nelms and family, Robyn Walters and Major Wanda Busby; and many more. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at The Salvation Army Atlanta Temple Corps, 2090 N. Druid Hills Rd., with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Committal service will follow at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta.



