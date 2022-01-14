WALTERS, Jennifer



With great sorrow, the family of Jennifer Case Walters announces her unexpected passing. Jennifer succumbed to injuries as a result of a vehicle accident she was a passenger in on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the age of 44.



Jennifer graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1996. She was a kind hearted, fun spirited person that loved her children fiercely. She was an adventurer and made the most of road trips and seeing the world. She had such a warmth about her that everyone that met Jennifer loved her. She lived a full life in her 44 short years.



Jennifer was preceded in death by her father Robert Edward "Ed" Walters.



She is survived by her mother Madeline Walters, sons Zachary Walters and Jonathan (Amber) Mathews, daughter Kaci Mathews, grandson Preston Mathews, granddaughter Kenzie Walters, sisters Kimberly (John) Watts and Joanne Morrow, and a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces.



Jennifer was an organ donor and will live on through all of those she helped. Her wish was to be cremated. A private family celebration of life will be held this month in honor of her birthday. Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.

