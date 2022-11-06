Walters, David

WALTERS, Sr., David Wayne



Memorial Services for Mr. David Wayne Walters, Sr. of Mableton, GA, will be held on November 7, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30311 (masks required). Reverend Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Officiant. Survivors of Mr. Walters are his wife, Janice M. Walters; his daughters, Stacie Walters Fujii and Leslie Walters Orr; a son, David W. Walters, Jr.; and two sisters, Carolyn Joyner and Dr. Maryam Thomas.



The service will be live-streamed at http://cascadeumc.org/dwalters Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.

