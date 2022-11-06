ajc logo
X

Walters, David

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WALTERS, Sr., David Wayne

Memorial Services for Mr. David Wayne Walters, Sr. of Mableton, GA, will be held on November 7, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30311 (masks required). Reverend Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Officiant. Survivors of Mr. Walters are his wife, Janice M. Walters; his daughters, Stacie Walters Fujii and Leslie Walters Orr; a son, David W. Walters, Jr.; and two sisters, Carolyn Joyner and Dr. Maryam Thomas.

The service will be live-streamed at http://cascadeumc.org/dwalters Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’
3h ago

Credit: David 'Mitch' Mitchell

Milton 31, Lambert 21

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia early voting finishes with big turnout before Election Day
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Cylinder, Robert
2h ago
Ketzes, Alan
2h ago
Batson, R. Kenneth
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top