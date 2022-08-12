Walstad, Orlow

WALSTAD Jr., Orlow Medwin



Orlow Medwin Walstad, Jr. passed away August 10, 2022, in Atlanta, GA. The oldest of five children, Med was born in Canton, Georgia, on May 5, 1944, to Orlow Medwin Walstad and Juanita Garrett Walstad. He attended school in Joplin, Missouri, where he lived with his family.



Med graduated from Georgia Tech in 1966 with a degree in Industrial Management followed by graduate school at the University of Michigan in 1968 in Finance. While at Tech he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and at Michigan he joined Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity.



Med married the former Knoxie Carlton of Union Point, Georgia, his wife of fifty-five years, who survives him. They have three children, Orlow Medwin "Win" Walstad, III (Stephanie), April Blair Burson (Turner), and Carlton Knox Walstad (Shannon). He adored and was adored by his nine grandchildren, Palmer Knox Walstad, Jennie Knox Burson, Taylor Elizabeth Walstad, Emma Lain Walstad, Pressley Sullins Burson, Caroline Wilkes Walstad, Katherine Sibley Walstad, Amelia Garrett Walstad, and Carlton Knox Walstad, Jr. He is also survived by his three brothers and a sister, Dr. Joe Walstad (Marti) of Rome, GA, Dr. Steve Walstad (Dana) of Joplin, MO, John Walstad (Shelly) of Edmond, OK, and April Walstad of Santa Barbara, CA.



After graduate school, Med began a thirty-four year career in the Trust Department of First National Bank of Atlanta, also known as First Atlanta, Wachovia, and then Wells Fargo. In his early years, he began the country's first Timberland Investment Group, an idea he developed while at the University of Michigan. After retiring from Wachovia, he continued his career in Trust Services at Bank of America (US Trust) for almost twenty years. All who knew Med would attest to his unquestionable integrity and his exceptional abilities related to Trust services.



Time spent with his family, particularly in the outdoors and hunting with his sons, was important to Med. When asked what his favorite trip with his sons was, he answered that it was bird hunting in Argentina. They cherish wonderful memories and stories of their times together.



Throughout his life, Med volunteered in many organizations. In 1973 he began serving as a Boy Scout leader at his church, Peachtree Presbyterian. He worked with his ATO fraternity at Georgia Tech as a financial advisor and also served on the board of the High Point Civic Association. Additionally, Med volunteered in his children's many sports activities, including coaching and working with the Riverwood High School Booster Club. He served on the boards of both the Wild Turkey Federation and Trees Atlanta.



Private interment will be in Union Point, GA, at Greenlawn Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Service at Peachtree Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, August 16 at two o'clock in the afternoon. The family requests no flowers. Memorial tributes may be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church at 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30305 or to Trees Atlanta at 255 Chester Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30316.


