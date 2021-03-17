WALSH, Florence



Florence Ellen "Flo" Walsh, 75, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville Campus following an accident.



A daily rosary will begin at 9:30 AM on Friday, March 19 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Gainesville. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Tim Hepburn officiating. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceville.



Due to Covid-19, the family requests that everyone attending the visitation and service wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.



Born on June 17, 1945 in Atlanta, GA she was the daughter of the late John F. and Florence C. Spaeth Walsh. She was retired from Clayton State University where she was an educator. She was of the Catholic faith.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her friend, Mary K. Gleason.



Miss Walsh is survived by her brother, James D. Walsh (Zella D.) of Buford; nephews, J. Scott Walsh (Alissa) of Cumming, John L. Walsh of Buford, Brian P. Walsh (Allison) of Lake Forrest, IL; niece, Ann F. McBrayer (Peyton) of Braselton; eight great-nieces and nephews and various cousins and other relatives.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Michael Catholic Church.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.



