WALLIS, Roxanne W.



Ms. Roxanne W. "Roxy" Wallis, age 84 of Decatur, formerly of Franklin GA, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021. She was born in Hapeville, GA, where she attended Hapeville High School. Roxanne was very involved with many student activities. She was Senior Queen, treasurer of her class, involved with many clubs, and played varsity basketball. She always joked that one of her favorite memories from high school was flushing a cherry bomb down the toilet in the boy's locker room after being aggravated by their team. Mom was a high-spirited bundle of energy. Quick witted with a fiery personality. Always willing to lend a hand, but never one to not let you know what she was thinking. She went to work at Delta Airlines shortly after graduation. Roxanne left Delta after the birth of her son. She returned to the workforce a few years later. She worked in accounting at Borden Foods, then the office of Dr. Floyd Davis where she served as a surgical-ophthalmic assistant, then as a surgical-tech at Newnan Hospital where she stayed until she returned to Delta Airlines. Delta was Roxanne's dream job. She worked her way from the general offices retiring from the ticket counter. After retiring from Delta, mom went to work at Powers Cross Roads Arts and Crafts Festival in Coweta County, GA. She served as the secretary until the festival director retired. At that time, mom and dad became co-directors of the festival and held these positions for many years. She had many interests in addition to the festival which included gardening, volunteering, and rescuing stray cats and dogs. Roxanne even had three Texas long horn cows that she treated as pets for several years. She was a member of the Episcopal Church. Roxanne was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Ms. Wallis was preceded in death by husband: Arthur H. "Snooky" Wallis, Jr.; daughter: Christinna Wallis Phillips; parents: Fletcher R. Williams, Jr. & Norma Elise Miller Williams; brothers: Fletcher R. Williams III and Thomas N. Williams. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Jeff Wallis & Shikha Srivastava of Decatur; son-in-law: Stanley Phillips of Riverdale; grandchildren: Allison Phillips (Gabe) Stewart of Jefferson and Jason (Bunny) Phillips of MD; great-grandchildren: Summer Phillips, Vincent Chan, Kyndell Stewart, and Isla Stewart; nieces and nephews: Bettina Roxanne Williams of Locust Grove, Steven K. (Jei) Williams of CO, Grace Lynn Gouthro of FL, Patty Neal of FL, Tony (Karen) Williams of Conyers and extended family. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, July 18th, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fisher House Foundation, www.fisherhouse.org or PetSmart Charities,



petsmartcharities.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro/ Stockbridge, GA, 770-210-2700. Fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

