Waller, Jimmie Sue

Jimmie Sue Waller went to be with Jesus and her dear husband, Carl, on her 88th birthday, September 13, 2022. Sue was born in Soperton, Georgia and is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Tim) Buice and Toni (Reggie) Black; grandchildren, Nathan (Stephanie) Buice, Dan (Beth) Buice, Megan Buice, Zach (Megan) Black and Zane (Bailey) Black; great-grandchildren, Carlee, Jenna, Kinsler, Nate, Louise, Brandon, Millie, Jace, Ambrose, Milo, Kate, Malcolm, Crosby and Lincoln James "L.J."; sisters Janis (Bobby) Cone, Becky (Gerald) Hooks; brother-in-law Joe Waller and a host of nieces and nephews. Sue was a loving and kind Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of Browns Mill Baptist Church serving as a Sunday School teacher to pre-school children. When their family moved to the Tucker/Stone Mountain area in 1972, her family joined Rehoboth Baptist Church and she continued as a Sunday School teacher to pre-school and nursery age children. Sue enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their childhood activities and continued with her great-grandchildren. She was an avid tennis player and played Alta and USTA tennis for many years. She enjoyed teaching high school special needs students to play tennis for many years in Gwinnett County Schools. Services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Rehoboth Baptist Church at 11:30 AM with Rev. Troy Bush officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel 770-564-2726.




Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Lilburn-Tucker Chapel

6101 Lawrenceville Hwy

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

