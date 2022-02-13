WALLER, Glower Rhodes



Glower Rhodes Waller Jr., 82, of Roswell, GA, peacefully passed on January 21st, 2022, surrounded by loving family in his home. A native Atlantan, Rhodes was born February 7th, 1939, to Sara Shelton Waller and Glower Rhodes Waller, Sr. Rhodes grew up in East Point, and had fond memories of the family farm in Fayetteville. He was proud to have attended Marist, and graduated from Russell High School in 1957. He worked his way through college, and graduated with a BS in Industrial Management from GA Tech in 1962. A Navy Veteran, he enjoyed a highly successful industrial sales career with Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation. Rhodes was a man of great integrity, who was known for his gregarious and fun loving personality, and sometimes--an off beat sense of humor. He was a celebrity amongst those who knew him, and you knew when he was around by his booming baritone voice. Having never met a stranger before, he was referred to as Handsome Rhodes--most often times by himself. He was an avid supporter of GA Tech athletics, member of the GA Tech Alumni Association, and GA Tech Lunch Bunch. He was a member of Northbrook United Methodist Church, the Atlanta Touchdown Club, and Ansley Golf Club. He was predeceased in death by his parents and his daughter Elizabeth Hanshew (Bryan). He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Heath G. Waller. He is also survived by his sister Sally Gladden (Steve) of Chapin, SC; brother Thomas Waller (Sara Anne) of Fayetteville, GA; his daughters Heath Eckerd (Bill) of St. Simons Island, GA, Rebecca Rogers (Michael) of Williamsburg, VA, Sara Rippel (John) of Madison, MS, and Mary Barnes Monte (Alexander) of Kailua, HI; and his son Brandon of Williamsburg, VA. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren. A memorial service was held Jan. 29th at Northbrook UMC followed by a reception at Settindown Golf Club. Internment of remains with full military honors took place January 31st at GA National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



