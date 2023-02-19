X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wallace, Thelma

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WALLACE, Thelma Odean Donehoo Steckel

Thelma Odean Donehoo Steckel Wallace (101), of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Thelma was born on May 2, 1921 in Atlanta, GA to the late Walter James Donehoo (1875 - 1949) and Onie Dorsett Donehoo (1886 - 1950). She was predeceased by her first husband, Arthur William Steckel Sr. (1968); her second husband, William "Matt" Madison Wallace (2013); her daughter, Janice Steckel (1952); her brother, Frank Donehoo; and her sister, Ibera Donehoo Howell. Thelma is survived by; her son, Arthur Steckel of Atlanta, GA; son, Preston (Tracey) Steckel of Suwanee, GA; daughters, Donna, Linda and Vickie Steckel of Atlanta, GA; grandson, Byron (Tanya) Steckel of Suwanee, GA; grandson, Kyle Steckel; granddaughter, Audrey (Jason) DeVoe of Lilburn, GA; great- grandchildren, Greg, Katherine, and Sophia Steckel; Maxx and Jake Steckel; and Oliver and Elliott DeVoe. She is also survived by her stepchildren, William (Bill) Madison Wallace Jr. of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Janet Wallace Smith of Griffin, GA; their spouses, children and grandchildren. After graduating from Commercial High School, Thelma married Arthur William Steckel Sr. in 1940 and resided in the Decatur, GA area. She raised their six children and took care of the home. Many will remember her for the beautiful costumes and uniforms she sewed for local schools and dance classes. Following the passing of her first husband Arthur, she moved to Lilburn, GA in 1969. In 1982, Thelma married William Madison Wallace of Savannah, GA. In Savannah, Thelma enjoyed playing golf and traveling with her husband "Matt". In their later years, Thelma and Matt moved to Griffin, GA to be closer to family. After Matt passed away, Thelma relocated to Lawrenceville, GA. Thelma enjoyed socializing, golf, bridge, painting, bowling, traveling, and spending time with family. She will be remembered for her positivity and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in her memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news8h ago

Credit: TNS

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
11h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss
6h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

7 teens, 2 younger kids shot at Columbus gas station after dispute at party
12h ago
The Latest

Browner, Alice
2h ago
Dortch, Thomas
2h ago
Curtin, Elaine
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top