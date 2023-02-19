WALLACE, Thelma Odean Donehoo Steckel



Thelma Odean Donehoo Steckel Wallace (101), of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Thelma was born on May 2, 1921 in Atlanta, GA to the late Walter James Donehoo (1875 - 1949) and Onie Dorsett Donehoo (1886 - 1950). She was predeceased by her first husband, Arthur William Steckel Sr. (1968); her second husband, William "Matt" Madison Wallace (2013); her daughter, Janice Steckel (1952); her brother, Frank Donehoo; and her sister, Ibera Donehoo Howell. Thelma is survived by; her son, Arthur Steckel of Atlanta, GA; son, Preston (Tracey) Steckel of Suwanee, GA; daughters, Donna, Linda and Vickie Steckel of Atlanta, GA; grandson, Byron (Tanya) Steckel of Suwanee, GA; grandson, Kyle Steckel; granddaughter, Audrey (Jason) DeVoe of Lilburn, GA; great- grandchildren, Greg, Katherine, and Sophia Steckel; Maxx and Jake Steckel; and Oliver and Elliott DeVoe. She is also survived by her stepchildren, William (Bill) Madison Wallace Jr. of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Janet Wallace Smith of Griffin, GA; their spouses, children and grandchildren. After graduating from Commercial High School, Thelma married Arthur William Steckel Sr. in 1940 and resided in the Decatur, GA area. She raised their six children and took care of the home. Many will remember her for the beautiful costumes and uniforms she sewed for local schools and dance classes. Following the passing of her first husband Arthur, she moved to Lilburn, GA in 1969. In 1982, Thelma married William Madison Wallace of Savannah, GA. In Savannah, Thelma enjoyed playing golf and traveling with her husband "Matt". In their later years, Thelma and Matt moved to Griffin, GA to be closer to family. After Matt passed away, Thelma relocated to Lawrenceville, GA. Thelma enjoyed socializing, golf, bridge, painting, bowling, traveling, and spending time with family. She will be remembered for her positivity and kindness.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in her memory.

