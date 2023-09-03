Wallace, Russell

WALLACE, Jr., Dr. Russell W.



Dr. Russell W. Wallace, Jr. passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 66 years, Letitia; their children and spouses, Vicky and Mike, Mark and Nancy, Ann and Danny; and grandchildren, Catherine, Sumar and Tyler, Oscar, Sofie; as well as by his many friends and family. Russ was born August 24, 1934, and grew up in Florida. He attended Emory University, where he met Tish. They graduated in 1956, and married the next year. He graduated from Emory Medical School in 1960, and completed his internship and residencies in internal medicine and neurology at the Emory, Grady, and VA hospitals. After he served in the Navy for three years, he practiced neurology at DeKalb Medical Center for thirty years. He took multiple trips to Honduras with medical teams to treat patients in remote villages for neurological and other health conditions. After clinical practice, he worked for another twenty years evaluating medical claims for Social Security. He retired December 2021. His other accomplishments and awards are known by his family, friends, and associates, therefore they will not be listed. Rather than flowers, Russ preferred donations to Honduras Outreach (HOI.org), any of his church's partner organizations (HolyTrinityDecatur.org), or charity of your choice. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM, on September 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Parish, Decatur, Georgia.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com