WALLACE, Milton



Milton Deloney Wallace "BUCK", passed on February 20, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was 92 years old. Buck was born February 14, 1930 in Cottondale, Florida before moving to Atlanta at age 7. He was predeceased by parents, Anon L. and Mary (Smith) Wallace; brother, A. L. Wallace, Jr.; sister, Patricia Tidwell; and sons, Michael and Matthew. He graduated from Murphy High School in Atlanta and from the University of Georgia with a degree in Marketing. He and his wife were devoted Bulldog followers for many years - Go Dawgs! While attending University he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, finishing senior ROTC. He was active in Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity and The Blue Key Honor Society for his academic and service work. He and 23 other students founded Pi Sigma Epsilon National Marketing Fraternity, which has grown to national and international status with thousands of members. The 24 founding members were honored and given life membership in the fraternity. He has served on the Board of the Georgia Oilmens Association, Boy Scouts of America, North Druid Woods Civic Association, past president of Civitans of North Decatur and a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans. Following graduation, he was called to active duty in the Korean War. After returning, Buck served 27.5 years in active Army Reserves. He served in various units such as the 310 Civil Affairs Group, where he was the operation officer and later served as the commander of the 1188th MOT unit and finished his Army Reserve career as a Colonel and as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Intelligence. After 17 years with Sinclair Oil Company, he and partner Barry J. Hall started B and B Oil Company, Inc. At the time of his death, he was CEO and his son, John L. Wallace, is President of the company. He was an ordained elder in North Decatur Presbyterian Church and later in Shallowford Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Louise (McCarley) Wallace; sons John L. Wallace and wife Becky (Dryden), Christopher D. Wallace and his wife Megan (Monahan); grandson, Alexander McCarley (Mac) Wallace and his wife Jess (Horn). There will be a grave-side service at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, N. W., Sandy Springs, GA 30328 at 12 PM, Thursday, February 24, 2022, followed by a celebration of life service at Shallowford Presbyterian Church 2375 Shallowford Road N. E., Atlanta, GA 30345 at 2 PM, February 24, 2022. Reception following the service at the church. The family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and Inspire Hospice and Palliative Care for their very competent and loving care. Memorials may be made to Shallowford Presbyterian Church.

