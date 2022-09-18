WALLACE, Max William



Retired US Army Sergeant - Retired Savannah Police Sergeant Max William Wallace, 82, of Savannah, Georgia passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Visitation: 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 11:00 am Wednesday September 21, 2022 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Greenwich Cemetery. Please view the full obituary at www.bakermccullough.com



Services have been entrusted to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80 Garden City, GA 31408. (912) 964-2862. www.bakermccullough.com

