WALLACE, John Anthony



Mr. John Anthony Wallace, 86, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on November 15, 2023. A resident of Sea Island, GA and previously, Atlanta, GA, he was born on June 24, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut. He attended St, Thomas the Apostle Grammar School in West Hartford, Connecticut and was a graduate of The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. After a post-graduate year at Brighton College in Brighton, England, he went on to attend Princeton University (Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa) and Harvard Law School (with honors). While at Princeton he was a member of the 21 Club and University College Club. At Harvard Law he was a member of the Holmes Club and Lincoln's Inn Society.



He is survived by two children, Laura Wallace Houghton, and Michael Traynham Wallace (Maggie); as well as six grandchildren: Katherine Emily Wallace, Claire Rutledge Wallace, Henry Ferguson Houghton, James Pyman Houghton, Michael Traynham Wallace, Jr. and John Lawrence Wallace, all of Atlanta; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Laura Sauls Wallace, his lovely wife of 53 years; his parents, Marion Sullivan Wallace and Dr. David Francis Wallace; two brothers, David Francis Wallace, Jr., and Richard Joseph Wallace; and his beloved son, John Anthony Wallace, Jr.



John moved to Atlanta in 1963 to join the law firm of Hansell Post Brandon & Dorsey. In 1965 he left Hansel Post to join King & Spalding where he would practice for over 45 years. John was nationally recognized as a leader in trust and estate law and related tax issues. He was a Past President of the Atlanta Estate Planning Council, a past chair of the Fiduciary Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia, and a Past President of the Southern Pension Conference. In addition, he was Past President of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, a Past Chair of the Real Property Probate and Trust Law Section of the American Bar Association, an Adjunct Professor of Law at Emory University in the graduate tax program (1977-1986) as well as an Academician and Executive Council Member of the International Academy of Trust and Estate Law. He published a number of articles relating to his fields of expertise and was a member of the American Law Institute and the American Bar Association Endowment Fund.



John was a member of several social organizations including The Piedmont Driving Club, Capital City Club, the Nine O'Clocks and Homosassa Fishing Club. An avid golfer, he was a regular at Ocean Forest Golf Club and Sea Island Golf Club for many years. He was particularly proud of being a non-resident member of the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, NY, having joined in 1976.



John was devoted to serving the Atlanta community. He was an Emeritus Trustee of Morehouse College, the Board of Curators of the Georgia Historical Society, and an Emeritus Trustee of the Westminster Schools. During his career he served on a number of other boards including the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra League, The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, and the Westover School in Middlebury, Connecticut. He served on the Board of Piedmont Hospital for 35 years.



The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to John's many friends and caretakers who were faithfully by his side until the end. We would especially like to thank Ms. Shirley Beckley of Brunswick, GA, and Ms. Georgia Bell of Atlanta, GA, who took wonderful care of him and Laura for many years.



The family will receive friends Monday, November 27, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. There will be a celebration of John's life on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 10:00 AM, at the Cathedral of Christ the King. The family will receive visitors immediately following in Kenny Hall at the Cathedral followed by a private family interment service at Westview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of John A. Wallace to two organizations he felt strongly about. Please consider the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital – Comprehensive Cancer Fund, 2001 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA, 30309 or online at give.piedmont.org, and Morehouse College General Scholarship Fund, 830 Westview Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 or online at giving.morehouse.edu/s/give-now.





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