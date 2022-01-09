Wallace, John

WALLACE, Jr., John



John Anthony Wallace, Jr of Atlanta died unexpectedly of a heart attack on January 4th, 2022 at his temporary work home in Chicago, IL.



Born November 9th, 1966 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, John attended Trinity School and then graduated from The Westminster Schools with honors in the class of 1985. He went on to attend Princeton University where he was a member of University Cottage Club, SAE Fraternity, Lightweight Crew and the Soccer Club prior to graduating in 1989. Following graduation, John worked as an Associate at Robinson-Humphrey in Atlanta and then attended Harvard Business School where he graduated in 1995.



After graduation from Harvard, John had a distinguished career in marketing and consulting. First, as a Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group in Chicago and Atlanta, later with Georgia-Pacific where he worked in Atlanta and Europe. He went on to consult for Autotrader.com, Kraft Foods, and subsequently became acting CEO for OneTouchPoint. In 2016, John became Managing Director of ICV Partners, LLC. During that time, he worked in an Operations role as well as in several interim leadership roles at Portfolio Companies. In 2019, John transitioned to the role of President and CEO of SG360° in Chicago, IL, a position he held at the time of his death.



Outside of his accomplishments in the business world, John spent his free time becoming an avid golfer, a regular at Ocean Forest Golf Club with his close friends, while still finding time to golf in Chicago on the weekends. John was also a food lover, trying various seafoods and meats at the best restaurants wherever he traveled. Having grown up traveling to many European and Asian countries with his family, John chose to spend the summer between his two years at business school sailing in Australia and chose to go on the NOLS Wind River Wyoming trip twice, once in high school and once upon graduating from Princeton. John was especially close with the beloved Wallace family dog Buttercup, who passed away after 12 happy years in February of 2021.



John is predeceased by his grandparents, Dr. H. Cliff Sauls and Betty Moseley Sauls of Atlanta, GA, Dr. David Francis Wallace and Marion Sullivan Wallace of Hartford, CT, and his mother, Laura Sauls Wallace of Atlanta, GA. He is survived by his father, John Anthony Wallace, former wife, Katherine Carlisle Wallace, two beloved children, Katherine Emily Wallace and Claire Rutledge Wallace, his sister, Laura Wallace Houghton, and brother, Michael Traynham Wallace (Maggie), as well as four loving nephews.



A visitation will take place on Thursday, January 13th from 5pm to 7pm at H.M. Patterson and Sons – Oglethorpe Hill funeral home, and a memorial service will be held on Friday, January 14th at 10am at H.M. Patterson and Sons – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, followed by a private family interment service at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Children's Hospital of Atlanta.



