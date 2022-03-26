WALLACE, James Doris



Mr. James 'J.D.' Doris Wallace, age 92, of Calhoun, Georgia formerly of Alpharetta, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. J.D. was born on January 14, 1930 in Cumming, Georgia, a son to the late Claude and Pearl Lou Wallace.



At age twenty, J.D. was drafted into the United States Army to proudly serve his country. Following his military service he received his electrical license and opened a construction business which he ran until retirement. If not working, J.D. could easily be found picking his five string banjo. J.D. met and later married the love of his life, Mrs. Runell Sizemore on November 19, 1954 and together they shared countless wonderful memories. J.D. was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend; he will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Runell Wallace; two daughters, Doris Wallace of Marietta, Georgia, and Debbie Wallace of Calhoun, Georgia.



A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. James Doris Wallace will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in the Chapel of Roswell Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Turnbull officiating. Interment will follow in the Green Lawn Cemetery of Roswell.



The family will receive friends from eleven o'clock in the morning until the service hour at the funeral home. Please visit. www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences with the family.



The funeral services for Mr. James 'J.D.' Doris Wallace have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road Roswell, Georgia 30076.



