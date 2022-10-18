WALLACE, Charles Stephen



Charles Stephen Wallace "Steve", age 71, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on October 14, 2022.



He was born September 30, 1951 in Atlanta, Georgia to his parents Charles and JoAnn Wallace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Healey Wallace and mother, JoAnn Wallace.



He is survived by his children, Jonathan and Christine (Bento) Wallace, Stephanie Wallace and Bryan Gay, and Christina Wallace. His six grandchildren, Brooke, Ben, Jack Bryant, Healey, Marleigh, and Maddox. His brothers, Joe and Greg Wallace. His father, Charles Wallace.



He was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology. Always an avid reader and lover of history. Steve always looked forward to his annual trip to St. Augustine; he never missed a chance to watch the sunrise up over the dunes. He was a loving father and grandfather who always wanted the best for his kids and grandchildren. While employed at Southern Bell, Bellsouth, and finally AT&T, he made lifelong friendships.



Memorial services will be held at H.M. Patterson and Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to "The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society" by phone at 888-557-7177 or online at www.lls.org in remembrance of his late wife, Ann.



