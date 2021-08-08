Wall, Marion

WALL (MERRITT), Marion



Marion Merritt Wall of Atlanta was born on July 23, 1931 in Emory Hospital. She was a loyal Atlantan her entire life and she was so proud of this city and the friends and family surrounding her.



Beloved wife of John Newton Wall Jr. (Jack) of Atlanta, GA whom she married on July 1, 1953 at The Cathedral of St. Philip. Loving mother of John Newton Wall III of Atlanta, Marion Wall Hall of Atlanta, and Frances Wall Higgins of Boulder. Adored Grandmother of Emilie Hall Haszlakiewicz, John David Hall, Daniel Charles Hall, Christopher Bryant Higgins, Charles Merritt Higgins, Merritt Wilson Wall, and John Newton Wall IV. Devoted daughter of the late Marion Park Merritt and Charles Beverlyn Merritt.



Marion attended Washington Seminary as an outstanding student, received a Merit scholarship to attend Agnes Scott College. She was the president of her Debutante class. Marion won the college internship at Mademoiselle Magazine in New York her senior year. Our father served in the Navy and they lived in Rhode Island and Curacao. She was the seamstress for the young actors in the Children's Theater at the Alliance.



As a member of the Junior League she wrote the book Atlanta at Home which benefited Egleston Hospital. She wrote the programs for the Atlanta Opera. Our father served as President of The Theater of Stars where our mother was famous for creating standing ovations. Her ashes will be interned at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Highlands, NC alongside Jack.



She was kind to everyone whether they were a friend or stranger and appreciated all people.



We would like to extend a special thanks to Treacy Brown and the caring staff and nurses at Lenbrook where Mom lived for 10 years.



A Celebration of life on Friday, September 17, 10:00 AM at The Cathedral of St. Philip.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's memory may be made to: The Lovett School, 4075 Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Agnes Scott College, 141 E. College Ave., Decatur, GA 30030.

