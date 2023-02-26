X
Wall, Betty Jo

2 hours ago

WALL (DOHERTY), Betty Jo

Betty Jo Wall, 86, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2023.

She was born to the late Francis and Elizabeth Doherty in Baltimore, Maryland. She grew up in Atlanta, graduated from Christ the King High School and she attended The University of Georgia where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority.

She was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines and then married the late Charner Wall in 1961. They were married for 58 years and they resided in Brookhaven, Georgia for 45 years.

She worked for First National Bank of Atlanta and Citigroup for many years before retiring. After retiring, she lovingly nannied for two families in her neighborhood. She loved these children and their families like her own. She enjoyed traveling and she took many "girls trips" with her cherished friends.

Betty Jo will be remembered for her witty sense of humor and her passion for her family. She is survived by her brother, Frank Doherty (Linda); her three daughters, Mary, Susan (Cliff) and Laura (Wade); grandsons, Cliff, Hayden, Alex (Savannah); great-granddaughter, Charlotte Elizabeth; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30319. A funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 3, 2023 in the sanctuary of All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. There will be a private burial at Georgia National Cemetery.




