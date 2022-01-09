Walker, William

WALKER, Jr., William Edward



Sgt. William Edward Walker Jr., 80, of 2806 N. Decatur Road, Coventry Place, Decatur, GA, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Atlanta V.A. Medical Center, 1670 Clairmont Rd., Decatur.



Mr. Walker was born Aug. 1, 1941, in Baldwin, Fla., to William E. Walker Sr., a native of Baldwin, and Margaret Walker, of Charleston, S.C. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Norma Tarpley, Danville, VA.; two brothers, Benjamin Walker, of Jacksonville, Fla. and Samuel Walker, of Atlanta, GA.; and his youngest son, Monte G. Walker, of Augusta, GA.



He is survived by his wife, Marie Ann Walker, Augusta; four sons, Anthony Walker and William Walker III, both of Augusta; Sidney Walker, Conyers, GA.; and Antonio Devine, Lithonia, Ga.; four daughters, Carmen Walker Harris, Augusta; Janet M. Walker, Atlanta; Crystal W. Rice-Paulk, Jackson, GA.; and Monica W. Muldrew, Conyers; two sons-in-law, Wayne Paulk, Jackson, and Isaiah Muldrew, Conyers; three daughters-in-law, Queen Walker, Augusta; Sherri Walker, Conyers; and LaTasha Devine, Lithonia; three brothers, J.C. Walker, Monroe, N.C.; Milton Walker, Jacksonville; and Robert Thompson Jr., St. Augustine, Fla.; two sisters, Betty Walker-Hartzog, Doraville, GA., and Mildred Allen, Snellville, GA.; six sisters-in-law; 30 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Mr. Walker served nine years in the U.S. Army, worked 28 years for Kimberly-Clark Corp. in Beech Island, S.C., and ran a landscaping business in Augusta for 15 years. In the late 1970s, he started a tennis association for East Augusta, introducing the sport to many, and won tournaments until the age of 71.



Funeral arrangements are pending. Flowers may be sent to Mr. Walker's address, 2806 N. Decatur Rd., Apt. 214, Decatur, GA 30033, or to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034.

