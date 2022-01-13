Walker, William

Hamburger icon
1 hour ago

WALKER, Jr., William Edward

Memorial services for William Edward "Bill" Walker Jr., 80, of Decatur, GA, a retired Kimberly-Clark Corp. employee and former landscaper and tennis instructor in Augusta, GA, who died Jan. 4, 2022, will be held 1 PM. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Repast will follow.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

