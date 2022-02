WALKER, Jr., William Edward



Military graveside services for William Edward Walker Jr., 80, a former longtime resident of Augusta, GA, loving father of nine, and a current resident of Coventry Place retirement village in Decatur, will be held at 3 PM, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA. Memorial services were held Jan. 13 in Decatur.