Walker, Tommy

1 hour ago

WALKER, Jr., Tommy Lee

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Tommy Lee Walker, Jr. will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Cliftondale United Methodist Church, 4095 Stonewall Tell Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Reverend Dr. Theophilus J. Stanford, Pastor. Instate 10:00 AM. Public Viewing will be held at church. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tiffany Walker Daniels; "son" (son-in-law), Donald Daniels; grandchildren, Erin Re', JaRon Tarik, JaNae Kamari, Tyler Simone, and Payton Marie; siblings, Kay Frances Jackson of Long Beach, CA, Ann Wilcoxson (Dave) of Macon, GA, and Sara Birdsong, Evelyn Faye Robinson, Janese Bridges, Margie Ruth Mitchell (Mitch), and Mary Helen Gresham of Atlanta; special nephew, George Surry (Gwen); and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Service can be livestreamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

