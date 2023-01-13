Walker, Terion

WALKER, Prophetess Dr. Terion
Age 59, of Stockbridge, GA, passed January 6, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11 AM, New Day Covenant Ministries. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
