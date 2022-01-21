Hamburger icon
Walker, Tempy

2 hours ago

WALKER, Tempy

Sister Tempy C. Walker, born in McDonough, GA, and a resident of Atlanta, GA, went home to live with the Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the age of 101. Viewing will be held Today, January 21, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Celebration of Life Services will be held at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310 on Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:00 AM. Interment will be held on Monday at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 at 1:00 PM.

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

