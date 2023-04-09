Walker, Nancy

WALKER (HUNNICUTT), Nancy



Nancy Walker passed away peacefully at her home on Monday evening, March 27, 2023. At 93 years old, she lived a wonderful and full life. Nancy was born in Augusta, Georgia on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1929. She attended Knoxville High School, the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Residing in Atlanta for over 70 years, Nancy was an Interior Designer for 42 of those years until she retired. She was a member of The Cottage Garden Club, the Women's Auxiliary of the Salvation Army and a charter member of St. James Methodist Church. She is survived by her loving daughters, Joyce Walker Heyward and her husband, Robert Charles Heyward and Paige Walker Ellis and her husband, Nickey Lee Ellis. Also surviving her are her four beloved grandsons, Joyce's sons, Robert Walker Heyward and Eric Thomas Heyward and Paige's sons, James Maxwell Ellis and Lee Harrison Ellis. Preceding her in death was her husband of 58 years, James Finch Walker; her mother and father, Mildred Brazelle Hunnicutt and Clifford Corvasso Hunnicutt. She will be dearly missed by her family and remembered forever as a funny, feisty and loving wife, mother and grandmother. There was a private service for her at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023.



"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul." Psalm 23:1-3

