Walker, Minnie

2 hours ago

WALKER (HIXSON), Minnie Louise

Minnie Louise Walker was born October 7, 1934 in Hamilton, Georgia, to Bennie J. Hixson and Mary Florence Copeland. She was married to Willie Walker Jr. who preceded her in death, in March 2020. She transitioned to her heavenly home on January 9, 2023. She leaves to cherish eight children and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and relatives. The viewing will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 from 3 - 5 PM at Terry Family Funeral Home in Hamilton, GA, located at 145 N. College Street, Hamilton, Georgia 31811.

Funeral Home Information

Terry Family Funeral Home - Hamilton

145 N College St

Hamilton, GA

31811

https://terryffh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

