Walker, Max

Max Winston Walker, age 80, of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed peacefully on May 8, 2022 after a prolonged illness. The family is extremely grateful to Emory Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care he received. He has joined his parents, Hugh and Harriett Walker, and sister, Patricia Labrum. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Harriet; daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Alexander Kramer; daughter and son-in-law, Kerri and Johny Walker; grandchildren, Eli and Harrison Walker; sister, Sue Maner; and brother, Hugh Walker and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Max was born May 14, 1941 in Tryon, North Carolina. He received a Bachelor of Science from Presbyterian College and a Masters of Science in Zoology from Clemson University. His first position was with the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key, Florida before moving the family to Atlanta to join the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Water Quality Control Board. Max spent the next 37 years traveling the state of Georgia monitoring the health of the state's waterways. He received a Certificate of Excellence from the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He traveled to Peru and the Amazon several times with the Rivers of the World as part of a project to combat malaria.



Max was fond of telling everyone he was 'just an old Presbyterian'. He was a devoted member of Rehoboth Presbyterian Church for 47 years, having served as an Elder and on various committees. He helped establish and manage the Stephen Program, the church's food pantry. Upon Rehoboth's closing, he joined North Decatur Presbyterian Church. Although his illness prevented him from attending services, he was no less dedicated to his new church and very grateful for the many home and hospital visits.



As an avid dog lover, Max was never without a dog. Upon losing a beloved pet, Max would head straight to the shelter to rescue the next cherished dog. He amassed an impressive stamp collection and his rose garden was the envy of the neighborhood. He remained dedicated to his fraternity, Theta Chi, and Presbyterian College. He will forever root for the Clemson Tigers football team.



A celebration of life will be held on his birthday, May 14, 2022 at 11 AM. The service will be held at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Road, Decatur, Georgia with a reception following at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember Max by contributing to a charity of your choice.



