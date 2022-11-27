ajc logo
Walker, Mary

Obituaries
WALKER (HARNEY), Mary Frances

Mary Frances (Harney) Walker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, was called to her heavenly home on November 16, 2022. She was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 11, 1928 to the late Halloween McNabb Harney and John Earl Harney. She graduated from Murfreesboro High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University before meeting her husband of 74 years, Walter P. Walker. They were married in 1948, and the family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Charlottesville, Virginia, while her husband pursued higher education. In 1960, they moved to Sandy Springs, Georgia where they resided ever since.

Mary Frances was a wonderful homemaker, and despite the presence of two active boys and later four grandchildren, her home was always elegant, warm and welcoming. She loved her family, her garden, her flowers, her many friends and her Boston terriers. She was an active member of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years. She was a long time member of the Sandy Springs Garden Club and a volunteer "Pink Lady" at Northside Hospital. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Cherokee Nines. Most of all, she enjoyed activities with family, including trips to Lake Lanier and annual family ski trips to Colorado and Utah.

Mary Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jack Harney; and son, Mark Harney Walker. She is survived by her husband, Walter P. Walker; her son, Walter P. Walker Jr. (Nancy) of Marietta; her daughter-in-law, Joy Walker Hastings (John) of Atlanta; her grandchildren, David Harney Walker of Marietta, Melissa Walker Simmons (Chris) of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; Michael P. Walker (Shelly) of Atlanta; Laura Walker Prospero (James) of Brookhaven; seven great- grandchildren: Walker, Paxton, Myles, Finley, Josie, AJ and Amelia; nephew John Earl Harney (Debbie); niece, Susan Harney; great-nephew, Justin Harney (Rebekah); great-niece, Jaclyn Harney Williams (Chad) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and her last Boston terrier, Blake.

A private burial will be in Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. A Memorial Service will be held at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs on December 3, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church.

