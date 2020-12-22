WALKER, Marion Perry



Marion (Holloway) Perry Walker, age 86, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her husband, Dr. James A Walker of Alpharetta, daughters Phyllis Perry (Wayne) Eurek of Johns Creek, Diane Perry (Bob) Conboy of Alpharetta, son Grant (Leah) Perry of Duluth and 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Gene Perry of Dunwoody, GA, brother Robert Holloway of Mays Landing, NJ and parents Clifford and Rebecca Holloway of Camden, NJ. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Tapestry Charter School in Doraville, Georgia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

