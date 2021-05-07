<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688557-01_0_0000688557-01-1_20210507.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688557-01_0_0000688557-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WALKER, Lucindy<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mrs. Lucindy Walker of Atlanta passed away on May 4, 2021. Home going celebration will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 AM at Dixie Hills First Baptist Church 1995 Morehouse Drive Rev. Michael Sutton Pastor. Interment Lincoln cemetery. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400. This service will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of Dixie Hills First Baptist Church. </font><br/>