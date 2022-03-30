WALKER, Lucile



Our mother, Lucile Mann Walker, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was best known for her commitment to the simple command of Jesus, to love God with all your might, and to love your neighbor as yourself. She did both. Lucile was born in Nashville, Tennessee on February 19, 1931. She grew up in Birmingham and Atlanta, with her sister, Martha Mann Pentecost, and was educated at Washington Seminary and Gulf Park College for Women. While it would be easy to catalogue her vibrant life in Atlanta society as a young woman, that is not what our mother is remembered for. Instead, Lucile is best known for her life of faith, which began when she was 39 and never waned. She was a strong mentor, encourager, and friend to her fellow worshippers at the Covenant Life Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where she was a member for almost 20 years. She was also well loved for her commitment to and prayer for Duluth, her adopted home. Lucile was predeceased by her husband Paul J. Walker, Jr., and by her first husband, G. Wesley Channell, Sr. She is survived by her sister, Martha Mann Pentecost of Atlanta, Georgia.; her three children, G. Wesley Channell, Jr. of Sandy Springs, Georgia, Wade G. Channell of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Tobey Channell Wodder, of High Bridge, New Jersey; her two stepdaughters, Mimi Walker and Jolie Walker, both of Duluth, Georgia; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and friends too many to count of every race, age, and social class. Our mother was a joyous, delightful, and remarkable woman. Although we will miss her terribly, we will also rejoice with her as, at last, she hears the words that have defined her life: "Well done, Lucile, my good and faithful servant." In lieu of sending flowers, Lucile has asked that you give that money to someone in need. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 202, 2022 at 1 o'clock PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel, 3088 Highway 120, Duluth, GA 30096 (770)476-2535.



