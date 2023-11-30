Obituaries

Walker, Levi

Nov 30, 2023

WALKER, Jr., Levi

Levi Walker Jr., age 81, of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023. He was preceded in death by mother, Josephine Otto; father, Levi Walker Sr.; son, Darryl Lee Walker; sister, Frieda Walker; sister, Donna Walker. Mr. Walker is survived by his loving companion, Teresa Ficula; former wife and mother of his children, Mary Kelly Mularz; daughter, Gwyn Walker Newman and son-in-law, Eddie Newman; grandchildren, Julie Kelly, Richard Gaulke, Trina Hall, Darcye Wagner; great-grandchildren, Curtis Gaulke and Ryker Hall; sisters, Yvonne Walker Keshick, Pauline Walker; as well as many friends and fans. He was an entertainer as mascot of the Atlanta Braves Baseball team as Chief noc-a-homa from 1969-1985. He served in the United States Army from 1961-1964. Levi also took great pride in his involvement with Eagle Scouting, running the mountain man survival program for many years and also working as a Native American Interpreter at Fort Michilimackinac. Also, he was a dancer, storyteller and flint knapper at pow wows in GA, and surrounding states. Levi was also a member of the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com.

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Funeral Home Information

Haisten Funerals & Cremations

1745 Zack Hinton Parkway

McDonough, GA

30253

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/mcdonough-ga/haisten-funerals-cremations/9507?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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