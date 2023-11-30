Walker, Levi

WALKER, Jr., Levi



Levi Walker Jr., age 81, of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023. He was preceded in death by mother, Josephine Otto; father, Levi Walker Sr.; son, Darryl Lee Walker; sister, Frieda Walker; sister, Donna Walker. Mr. Walker is survived by his loving companion, Teresa Ficula; former wife and mother of his children, Mary Kelly Mularz; daughter, Gwyn Walker Newman and son-in-law, Eddie Newman; grandchildren, Julie Kelly, Richard Gaulke, Trina Hall, Darcye Wagner; great-grandchildren, Curtis Gaulke and Ryker Hall; sisters, Yvonne Walker Keshick, Pauline Walker; as well as many friends and fans. He was an entertainer as mascot of the Atlanta Braves Baseball team as Chief noc-a-homa from 1969-1985. He served in the United States Army from 1961-1964. Levi also took great pride in his involvement with Eagle Scouting, running the mountain man survival program for many years and also working as a Native American Interpreter at Fort Michilimackinac. Also, he was a dancer, storyteller and flint knapper at pow wows in GA, and surrounding states. Levi was also a member of the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com.



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