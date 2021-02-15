WALKER, Kathleen



Kathleen (Kay) Dee McCreary Walker, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021.



Kay was born on November 30, 1933 in Manchester, Ohio, the youngest of 11 children of the late James McCreary and Pearl Henderson McCreary. She was educated at Manchester High, and attended Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati for two years, before meeting the love of her life, the late Maxwell W. Walker in Forest Park, GA.



Kay was a member of the First United (East Point) and Northbrook (Roswell) Methodist Church, and attended Church of the Advent (Madison). Kay retired from Delta after serving as a Senior Market Analyst



Kay is survived by her faithful dog Lucky, and by her beloved children Deborah Stanziano of Alpharetta, Pat Walker (Jeanne Dufort) of Madison, and Phillip Walker of Sandy Springs, by three grandchildren, Katie and Joseph Stanziano of Alpharetta and Johanna Dufort Hunt (Robbs) of Salem, NY, plus two great-grandsons, Henri Brown and Samuel Grainger Hunt of Salem NY.



Graveside services will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2 pm at the Madison Memorial Cemetery, 420 W Central Avenue, Madison, GA. Memorial contributions in memory of Kay may be made to the Building and Endowment Fund of the Church of the Advent, 338 Academy St, Madison, GA 30650

