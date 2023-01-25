Walker, J. Frank

WALKER, Jr., J. Frank



John Franklin Walker, Jr "Frank" died suddenly on January 18, 2023 of complications from cancer treatment. He was 72 years old. Born in Japan on February 6, 1950, his family moved back to Atlanta when he was 6 months old. Frank was a graduate of The Westminster Schools, Harvard College and The Emory School of Law. Predeceased by his parents, Betty Brown Walker and Dr. John Franklin Walker, he is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathleen Osbun Chapman; sons, John Manning Walker of San Diego, CA and Benjamin Haines Walker (Ivey) of Tallahassee, FL; a sister, Betsy E. Walker of Atlanta; a brother, Stephen B. Walker of Washington, DC; nephews William W. Egan of Richmond, VA and Samuel W. Egan of Denver, CO. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 27 at 11 AM at Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at home on Thursday, January 26 from 5:30-7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to World Central Kitchen, Doctors Without Borders or a charity of your choice.

