X
Dark Mode Toggle

Walker, J. Frank

Obituaries

WALKER, Jr., J. Frank

John Franklin Walker, Jr "Frank" died suddenly on January 18, 2023 of complications from cancer treatment. He was 72 years old. Born in Japan on February 6, 1950, his family moved back to Atlanta when he was 6 months old. Frank was a graduate of The Westminster Schools, Harvard College and The Emory School of Law. Predeceased by his parents, Betty Brown Walker and Dr. John Franklin Walker, he is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathleen Osbun Chapman; sons, John Manning Walker of San Diego, CA and Benjamin Haines Walker (Ivey) of Tallahassee, FL; a sister, Betsy E. Walker of Atlanta; a brother, Stephen B. Walker of Washington, DC; nephews William W. Egan of Richmond, VA and Samuel W. Egan of Denver, CO. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 27 at 11 AM at Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at home on Thursday, January 26 from 5:30-7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to World Central Kitchen, Doctors Without Borders or a charity of your choice.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
4h ago

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight over New York probe
10h ago

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight over New York probe
10h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
6h ago
The Latest

Llop, Adele
2h ago
Johnson, Lois
2h ago
Baisden, Montague
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
9h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
15h ago
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top