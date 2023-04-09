Walker, Homer

WALKER, II, Homer Lee



Homer Lee Walker, II, of Atlanta, GA, passed suddenly on March 17, 2023 at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in the arms of his beloved wife, Christina Carsillo Walker and with two of his siblings, Michael Walker and Jennie Walker by his side, after living with metastatic kidney cancer for several years. Never allowing cancer to dictate the last years of his life, Lee continued his work as a partner at Morris, Manning & Martin LLP and enjoyed traveling with Christina. On every trip, Lee would reaffirm his love for Christina with an intimate wedding ceremony. The last of which was in St. Maarten just a week before he passed.



Growing up in a military family of five children, Lee was born in Vicenza, Italy during his dad's posting at Camp Darby in Tuscany, and lived in St. Louis, MO, Ft. Amador, Panama Canal Zone, Ft. Hood, TX and Georgia before graduating high school in Columbus, GA. From there he followed several family members' footsteps into law school after graduating from the University of Georgia cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa (Go Bulldogs!); in Lee's case, the Emory University School of Law. His father, Colonel Homer Lee Walker, uncle, Bill Walker and cousin, Nancy Walker all practiced in different fields of law.



Lee excelled in his profession as a real estate development attorney. His specialty was in complex mixed-use property contracts representing developers, operators and investors in projects around the country, including iconic buildings in Atlanta, the award-winning Sovereign Building and Tower Place.



As a respected leader in his field, Lee was widely recognized and frequently spoke at conferences on topics he was passionate about, specifically, developing properties that were energy efficient and environmentally friendly.



Lee worked at several law firms during his career in Atlanta including Alston & Bird and Morris, Manning & Martin LLP. He built strong teams by teaching and mentoring promising young attorneys and was the first to celebrate their successes as they moved into leadership roles.



Lee's greatest pleasures in life were work and people, with travel, food, drink, dance, and a good read close behind. He could find humor in almost anything and was always the funniest person in the room, hands down. Witty, handsome, charming and smart, Lee remained sweet and humble throughout his life, ever pointing to his own foibles.



He will be forever missed by his wife, Christina, and his friends and relatives, who mourn the loss of a man that seldom spoke a harsh word and always made them feel seen, loved and respected.



Lee is survived by his wife, Christina Carsillo Walker; brothers, Michael Walker, Mark Walker (Jan); sisters, Becky Hilliard (Jerry) and Jennie Walker; niece, Jaylee Hilliard (Bryan); daughter, Everlee; nephew, Ryan Hilliard (Lauren); and son, Breckston. He is also survived by his aunt, Doris Walker (Bill); cousins, Nancy Walker (Dr. Stephanie Mann) and James Walker (Kim) of Charlotte, NC; cousins, Ian Brandon of Cathlamet, WA and David Brandon (Elisif) of Waltham, MA; and his former wife, Carla Walker.



A public service and celebration of life will take place in Atlanta, GA on April 14, 2023 at the H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road at 1 PM. A service and interment of his ashes by his mother's grave will take place in Columbus, GA at Linwood Cemetery at 721 Linwood Blvd., on April 16 at 1 PM. Lee's father was the late Colonel Homer Lee Walker and his mother was the late Jennie Louise Smith Walker, daughter of architect Ernest Oren Smith and Jennie Louise Parrish Smith, and stepdaughter of Dorothy Pekor Smith of Columbus, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the following charities: Emory University Law School, The University of Georgia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Linwood Cemetery, and St. Luke United Methodist Church.



