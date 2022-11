WALKER, Henrietta May



Henrietta Bell Walker departed this life on October 28, 2022, at the age of 93. Her celebration of life ceremony will take place at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30331, on November 4, 2022, at 1 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L.K. Dr, Atlanta, Georgia 30311