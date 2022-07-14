ajc logo
WALKER, Helen

Helen Yancey Walker age 99 of Decatur, GA passed away July 10, 2022. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. She was a member of the Native Atlantan Club. Prior to her retirement in 1999, Mrs. Walker was an employee of the Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters as an office manager.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Edwin Walker. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Jim and Cheryl Walker of Lilburn, GA; daughter and son in law, Claire and Frank Amodeo of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Tricia, Matthew and Jake Walker, Gentry Fields and Mia Amodeo; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Salvation Army Atlanta Temple. A private interment will be in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, July 15, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at the Salvation Army Temple. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Salvation Army Atlanta Temple Corps. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

